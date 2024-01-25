Ram Mandir: Why Pakistan Must Be the Last Country To Lecture India on Minorities

That Pakistan doesn't have much chance of success in achieving this dastardly objective is obvious but that does not imply its efforts will cease.

In fact, the last sentence of its statement on the Ram Mandir mentions all minorities. The reason for doing so is to garner the support of Christian groups in the West but more so to include the Sikhs, without mentioning them outright.

While Pakistan is currently occupied with its domestic political issues where elections are to take place on 8 February and with an economy in the ICU, the Indian authorities will have to take care that it does not seek to use the Ram Mandir to engage in concerted propaganda and spread disaffection against the secular Indian state.

(The writer is a former Secretary [West], Ministry of External Affairs. He can be reached @VivekKatju. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)