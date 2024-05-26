The 'Unfair Play Award' Goes to Illegal Betting Platforms

While the excitement of IPL 2024 captivates cricket enthusiasts, a shadowy menace looms large on the horizon. The spectre of illegal betting threatens to spoil the party for devoted fans, the burgeoning legal online gaming industry, and even the government itself. With every major cricket tournament, illegal betting platforms spring into action, ramping up their promotions in anticipation of a surge in gambling activity. The advertisement of illegal betting platforms has become insidious and is a recurring concern, as such advertisements were also present during previous editions of the IPL tournament. It is imperative to take decisive action to permanently dislodge not only such advertisements but also illegal betting.

Effectively curbing illegal betting platforms hinges on the ability to differentiate them from the legitimate domestic gaming industry. This distinction is pivotal in comprehending the seriousness of the issue. Legal online gaming platforms have been permitted by the Supreme Court as a “game of skill." They operate within government regulations and tax laws, whereas illegal betting platforms have been prohibited by the Supreme Court as a “game of chance” and operate outside regulatory frameworks and evade taxes.