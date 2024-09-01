In Light of the Available Data and Facts, Should We Go Back to the OPS?

There are times when mere reporting is not enough for the media. Sometimes, it is necessary to use facts, data, common sense and logic to “inform” citizens that they are being hoodwinked by political rhetoric.

Such a time came in the aftermath of demonetisation when the rhetoric of the regime pointed out an array of “benefits”. Such a time came when a former Union Minister argued that there was no telecom scam as there was zero loss to the exchequer. Such a time has come when the TMC regime in Bengal insists the state is the safest place for women. Such a time has come when the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh proposes a new law that will impose a life sentence on people posting "anti-national" content on social media platforms.

Sometimes admirably, and sometimes less so, the Indian media has gone beyond mere reportage to bring forth uncomfortable facts and home truths.