An Agniveer Comes Home for Leave and Engages in Crime. This is a Wake-up Call

In the midst of unprecedented security challenges facing the country – Comrade Mao-like talk of building a disciplined populace, nationalistic fervour, and a talent pool were bandied, none of which were Military concerns. The time-tested ‘system’ of incubating the valorous Indian Soldier underwent a change for reasons best known to politicians, only.

Now, it is futile to even talk about its deleterious effect in the neighbourhood such as with respect to Nepal (with its glorious tradition of soldering for India) or of its expected impact on the types of soldier intake in a unit deployed along the border. Does it strengthen camaraderie with trust or lead to strains of short-termism, unhealthy competitive spirit to survive, or lead to the natural curse of different ‘types’ within one unit? It is commonsensical to dread the impact it may have on the near-perfect ‘system’ that survived for decades.

But in present times, for the politicians to similarly introspect, evaluate and acknowledge their mistakes (honest or otherwise) is to ask for the moon. One mustn’t forget that only in India could the crippling demonetisation (with government data to prove the return of 99.3 percent of black money back in circulation) be subjected to a celebratory ‘Anti-Black Money Day’, a year after its painful implementation. In short, the political class has simply not shown the humility and magnanimity to accept a wrong decision or policy, and Agnipath risks the same hubris.