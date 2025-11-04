BJP vs BJD in Nuapada: A Prestige Battle with Local Stakes

According to Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there are 2.48 lakh registered voters in 358 polling stations, including 56 new ones in the Nuapada Constituency: the triangular political party's high-voltage political battles, extensive campaigning, mobilisation efforts, and fierce clashes.

The upcoming election turns even more interesting with the BJD appointing 52 leaders as star campaigners at the grassroots level in an attempt to secure victory for feisty woman leader Snehangini Chhuria. Though an "outsider" in Nuapada, Chhuria is a former minister and two-time MLA from the Attabira Assembly segment in neighbouring Baragarh district, and was sprung as a last minute surprise by the BJP following Dholakia's defection.

The BJP appointed eight ministers as zone-wise campaigners and 40-star campaigners for the grassroots levels to mobilise and campaign for Jay Dholakia in what has now become a prestige battle.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which has fielded known tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, is relying on the leader's grassroots connect and the party's national star power. It has appointed 40 star campaigners, including several prominent national and state-level leaders, such as Kanhaiya Kumar, Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, among many others.

The by-election highlighted several challenges for the region. The Key issues influencing the polls include migration, employment, infrastructure difficulties, drought management, health, education, and access to safe drinking water, with 2.48 lakh voters deciding the result on November.

But beyond the "prestige battles" and political rivalries occupying the minds of political parties and candidates, the voters of Nuapada seem to be facing very different issues which many feel are likely to remain invisible in this election season.