No Relief for Kejriwal: The Remedy That the Courts Could Have Given Him

The Rouse Avenue Court provided no relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 1 April, who was sent to judicial custody for 15 more days in connection with a money laundering case linked to the government's excise policy.

And in a shocking ruling, the Delhi High Court on 27 March refused to grant any relief to him even after he expressly sought relief with respect to release from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (main application) along with interim relief (immediate release till the disposal of the main application).

The High Court, after taking the view that the counsel of the State was not served with the copy of the petition, granted the ED time till April 2 to file its response to the said petition and application.