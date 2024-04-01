5 Takeaways From Opposition's Mega Rally Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

As the sun rose on a Sunday, the heart of India’s capital, Delhi, pulsed with anticipation. The Ramlila ground, a historic site, was set to host a grand spectacle - the ‘Save Democracy Rally’ or Loktantra Bachao Rally. This event was a clarion call by the opposition parties, united under the banner of INDIA, following the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in an alleged liquor scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a desperate bid for unity, succeeded in rallying a majority of the opposition parties. The Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the National Conference, the PDP, the Left parties, the DMK, the TMC, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and others answered the call. The rally was not just a gathering; it was a powerful political statement, a show of unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, the rally also raised questions about the credibility and honest intent of the opposition parties. Despite their professed commitment to democracy and unity, their image in the run-up to the 2024 elections was one of fragmentation and confusion. The rally echoed familiar rhetoric - claims of democracy in danger, accusations of the BJP changing the constitution, and allegations of misuse of institutions like the CBI and ED.