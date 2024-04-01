5 Takeaways From Opposition's Mega Rally Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

As the sun rose on a Sunday, the heart of India’s capital, Delhi, pulsed with anticipation. The Ramlila ground, a historic site, was set to host a grand spectacle - the ‘Save Democracy Rally’ or Loktantra Bachao Rally. This event was a clarion call by the opposition parties, united under the banner of INDIA, following the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in an alleged liquor scam.
The Aam Aadmi Party, in a desperate bid for unity, succeeded in rallying a majority of the opposition parties. The Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the National Conference, the PDP, the Left parties, the DMK, the TMC, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and others answered the call. The rally was not just a gathering; it was a powerful political statement, a show of unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the 2024 general elections.
However, the rally also raised questions about the credibility and honest intent of the opposition parties. Despite their professed commitment to democracy and unity, their image in the run-up to the 2024 elections was one of fragmentation and confusion. The rally echoed familiar rhetoric - claims of democracy in danger, accusations of the BJP changing the constitution, and allegations of misuse of institutions like the CBI and ED.
Yet, these arguments, though oft-repeated, have failed to sway the Indian populace. The question remains - can the opposition parties present a compelling alternative to the BJP, or will their words remain as dust in the wind?
A Significant Message Of Unity
The rally before the 2024 Lok Sabha election stands out as a remarkable display of unity amidst diversity. The gathering, fueled by the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, reflects a strategic move by the opposition to amplify their collective voice and challenge the ruling establishment.
The timing of the rally, coming on the heels of Kejriwal's arrest, was not merely coincidental but rather a calculated decision to capitalise on the public sentiment and garner widespread support. It sends a clear message that the opposition is not only vigilant but also proactive in its efforts to safeguard democratic values.
What makes this rally particularly significant is the pragmatic approach adopted by the opposition in organising such a large-scale event. It underscores their willingness to set aside differences and prioritise the larger goal of countering the BJP and its ambitious electoral targets.
The BJP's initial boast of crossing the 400-seat mark now appears to be overshadowed by the complexities of the Opposition alliances. This shift in dynamics highlights the strategic prowess of the opposition's INDIA alliance, leveraging unity as a potent political strategy.
Equally noteworthy is the participation of the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, despite their solo battle in West Bengal. Their presence at the rally sends a resounding message that they are staunch allies in the fight against the BJP's hegemony.
The strategic narrative woven through this rally speaks volumes about the maturity of Indian politics. Despite ideological divergences and state-level rivalries, the opposition has demonstrated a united front when it comes to defending the core principles of democracy and countering the ruling party's dominance.
The rally symbolised not just a convergence of political forces but also a reassertion of democratic values and a commitment to upholding the spirit of unity in diversity. It sets the stage for a compelling narrative in the run-up to the 2024 elections, where the battle lines are drawn not just between parties but between competing visions for India's future.
The Sympathy Factor — Kejriwal, Soren, and Congress
The mega rally has unveiled a strategic manoeuvre by political parties to strike a chord of sympathy among voters. The timing, just days after the arrest of prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, underscores a deliberate effort to leverage the sympathy factor in the political arena.
AAP, in particular, has deftly played the sympathy card, capitalising on the incarceration of its national convenor and Delhi's chief minister. The rally served as a platform to project the opposition as victims of what they term a "fascist regime" under the BJP, highlighting the arrests and legal challenges faced by various leaders on corruption charges.
The Congress, too, seized the opportunity to voice grievances about blocked bank accounts, citing financial constraints that hamper their electoral functioning. These narratives, woven into the rally's discourse, aim to elicit empathy from voters and frame the opposition as battling against perceived injustices.
The emotional dimension was further amplified by poignant moments, such as Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Suren, wives of the jailed leaders, reading out messages from their husbands. These gestures humanise the political struggle and aim to garner public sympathy in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The symbolism of empty chairs reserved for Kejriwal and Soren resonates as a visual representation of their absence, reinforcing the narrative of victimhood and persecution. Such theatrics, while strategic in nature, also highlight the lengths to which political parties are willing to go to sway public sentiment.
As voters navigate through this emotive landscape, it becomes imperative to critically evaluate these appeals to sympathy and discern the underlying political agendas. While empathy is a powerful tool in mobilising support, it should not overshadow the need for substantive debates on policies, governance, and accountability in the democratic process.
Is the Rhetoric Losing Its Impact?
The rally showcased a chorus of familiar messages from top leaders, echoing sentiments that have reverberated since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, amidst the rhetoric of democracy under threat and attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a critical question looms large: are these messages resonating with the masses on the ground?
The rally, albeit powerful in its symbolism, failed to articulate a concrete alternative vision for India. While highlighting concerns about democracy and EVM manipulation may capture attention, it does little to address the fundamental issues that concern everyday citizens – stability, economic prosperity, education, healthcare, employment, and rising prices.
In conversations with common people, it becomes evident that grand narratives of democracy in peril or criticisms of Hindutva ideology do not necessarily strike a chord. What people seek is not just critique but a viable alternative that addresses their day-to-day challenges and offers a vision for a better future.
The opposition's inability to present a cohesive and compelling policy framework is a recurring theme that undermines their credibility. Mere attacks on the ruling party without substantive policy propositions risk alienating voters who are looking for tangible solutions, not just rhetoric.
It is imperative for the opposition to shift focus from mere criticism to constructive proposals. They must outline clear policies on economic revival, education reforms, healthcare access, job creation, and inflation control. Without a substantive agenda, the narrative of opposition unity and protests against the government's actions may fall short of mobilising genuine public support.
Ultimately, the success of the opposition lies not in pointing out flaws but in presenting a credible roadmap for governance and progress. The electorate demands substance over spectacle, and it is time for the opposition to step up and offer a compelling vision for India's future.
The Faultlines Of Cohesion
While showcasing a semblance of unity in the fight against the ruling establishment, the rally also laid bare the glaring rifts and contradictions within the opposition's narrative. The leaders spoke of solidarity, yet failed to address the fundamental question: why are they fighting against each other in states like Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, and others?
This fragmented stance sends a message of impracticality to the electorate. The differences among these political parties were starkly evident, with AAP focusing primarily on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and trying to monopolise the narrative around his plight. However, other parties like Congress strategically downplayed the arrests of Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, indicating a lack of consensus on the rally's purpose.
It is imperative to recognise that people are discerning and seek clarity from the opposition. The confused messaging and disjointed approach at the rally failed to resonate with voters who prioritise stability and sustainability in governance.
The rally missed an opportunity to present a cohesive and unified front, instead highlighting the fractured nature of opposition politics. People want tangible solutions and a clear vision for the future, which was notably absent from this gathering.
In essence, while the rally aimed to project unity, it inadvertently highlighted the disarray within the opposition ranks. Moving forward, it is crucial for opposition parties to bridge their internal divides and present a coherent agenda that addresses the concerns and aspirations of the people they seek to represent. Without a unified voice and a concrete plan, the opposition risks losing credibility and relevance in the eyes of the electorate.
A Vacuum of Vision
The rally was a golden opportunity for the opposition parties to unfurl their vision before the people. They could have unveiled a common minimum programme or a shared goal, a manifesto to be presented in the days leading up to the elections. They could have offered a united guarantee, a counterpoint to Prime Minister Modi’s promises, instead of resorting to rhetoric about the lack of warranty on Modi’s guarantees.
The opposition parties had the chance to send a message from this gathering that, despite their differences, they would formulate a common communication programme. They could have reached out to the people, convincing them of their unity. But they chose to play to the gallery.
On the issue of electoral bonds and other pertinent matters like the Uniform Civil Code, the Ram Mandir, and the abrogation of Article 370, not a single cohesive statement or vision was presented by the opposition. The rally could have been a platform for them to articulate their stance on these issues, but the opportunity was missed. The question remains: can the opposition parties rise above their differences and present a united front, or will their lack of cohesion become their only strength?
[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.) This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
