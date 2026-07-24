Andy Burnham Wants to 'Rewire Britain' but UK-India Ties are Likely to Continue

Since 2016, the UK now has its seventh Prime Minister. It has been a tumultuous decade ever since the country voted for Brexit. But is this new government with Andy Burnham as Prime Minister a circuit breaker or a government of purge?
The response to the former mayor of Greater Manchester entering 10 Downing Street has been a mix of fascination and cautious optimism, with questions on funding and long-term stability.
The Cabinet purge was on display as Burnham sacked around 11 of former PM Keir Starmer's loyalists, including Rachel Reeves as Chancellor, David Lammy, and Peter Kyle, in a swift, clear-out to install allies.
It was described as “factionalism on speed", a “brutal” or “ruthless” reset, and a reward for those who helped oust Starmer. Surprises include John Healy as Chancellor, who is seen as fiscally literate and a clever choice; Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary, who is controversial given his previous criticism of Donald Trump on energy issues; Wes Streeting at Defence; and returns for Angela Rayner (housing) and Louise Haigh.
'Rewiring Britain'
These are early days, and for a PM who has entered No 10 without facing a national election, his policies are not clear. With increasing restlessness within the Labour Party, most are hoping Burnham is the ‘circuit breaker’ to Starmer’s gloom. His early policy moves include immediate announcements, including a VAT cut on electricity bills, funded by scrapping digital ID plans by his predecessor.
He is clearly positioning himself as a “cost of living government” with devolution, re-industrialisation, ending rough sleeping and a 10-year plan. His devolution plans include a "No 10 North”—based in Manchester—which will focus on extending devolution across the country by pushing powers to local leaders outside Westminster. He called it “the nerve centre of a rewired Britain” and promised “the days of Whitehall fighting the devolution power into the regions and nations are over for good.” Such announcements, critics fear, may help right-wing parties like Reform gain regional control.
Interestingly, Burnham has created a separate ministry for artificial intelligence. He has appointed Indian-origin Kanishka Narayan as Minister for Artificial Intelligence. Narayan, from Bihar, moved to the UK as a child. He previously served as a junior AI and online security minister under Starmer.
In Burnham’s new cabinet the only other India-origin cabinet minister is Lisa Nandy, who continues as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Shabana Mahmood is the only minister of Pakistani origin who continues as Home Secretary.
Burnham's Foreign Policy Stance on India
However, as a new PM, very little is known about Burnham’s foreign policy. While his recent statements have been around ‘rewiring’ Britain, continuity is expected as far as India is concerned, based on his mayoral record. He has a longstanding record of promoting ties with India from his time as mayor of Greater Manchester (emphasising trade, tech, education, innovation, culture, and the Indian diaspora).
The most prominent example is from his 2019 trade mission to India (visiting Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi), coordinated by the Manchester India Partnership (MIP). During that visit, he said,
“India is a key market in Greater Manchester’s internationalisation strategy, as it presents significant opportunities to the city-region, but these opportunities are mutual, and Greater Manchester is also helping India with its own economic growth plans.”
He highlighted sectors like “digital technology, engineering, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and academia", plus “opportunities for tourism, sport and cultural collaboration".
He spoke of Manchester transforming post-Brexit and seeking support from Bengaluru in sports, education, startups, and technology, with plans to become a “digital city” with Bengaluru’s help. He described potential “sister cities” links due to shared innovation strengths.
These remarks were part of efforts to drive economic deals, partnerships, and a targeted £400m boost for India-North of England ties over five years. Burnham has referenced “fond memories” of the 2019 trip in subsequent years, in messages supporting later MIP missions in 2024. He supported initiatives like education MoUs (University of Salford with Karnataka), direct flights, the Indian diaspora in Greater Manchester and the opening of India’s first consulate general in Manchester (2025).
As PM, experts expect continuity and potential deepening of India-UK ties, building on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement/CETA that entered into force around mid-July 2026, plus the Vision 2035 partnership, given his pro-engagement track record.
Burnham may be in his honeymoon period “coronation” vibe now, with his communication style and popularity, but media reports highlight risks of internal bitterness, a fiscal tightrope, and questions on whether he can deliver amid ongoing economic pressures.
In short, it’s a classic “new broom” story—excitement mixed with scrutiny. Overall, the cabinet is loyal to him personally but carries factional scars. Early success depends on delivering quick wins like cost-of-living measures and managing internal peace. It’s a “new team” with old faces—a pragmatic reset rather than a revolutionary overhaul.
(Nabanita Sircar is a senior journalist based in London. She tweets at @sircarnabanita. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)