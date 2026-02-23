Mukul Roy, Former Railway Minister And TMC Leader, Dies At 71

Mukul Roy, former Railway Minister of India and a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), passed away at the age of 71 in Kolkata. He died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Salt Lake, as confirmed by his son. Roy had been suffering from multiple health issues for the past several years and was not actively involved in politics during this period.
According to Hindustan Times, Mukul Roy was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last. His son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed the news and stated that his father had been battling illness for two to three years, which limited his political activities.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Roy was a founding member of the Trinamool Congress, established in January 1998. He began his political career with the Youth Congress in Bengal and later became a close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Roy served as the party’s general secretary and was instrumental in expanding TMC’s influence both in West Bengal and at the national level.
Roy was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and served as the party leader in the upper house from 2009 to 2012. He was appointed Minister of State for Shipping before taking over as Railway Minister in March 2012. Further details confirm that Roy’s tenure as Railway Minister was marked by his efforts to strengthen the party’s position in both state and central politics.
“He was an experienced politician. He became a Union Minister too. When he came to the BJP, he was given a lot of respect. From 2019-2021, he was with us. Later, he left the BJP and went to the TMC. For the last 2-3 years, he has been ill and could not actively participate in politics. I pray that his soul rests in peace...,” said BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.
Roy’s political journey included a significant period with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he joined in November 2017. He played a key role in helping the BJP gain ground in West Bengal, particularly during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, before returning to the TMC in June 2021.
Roy’s return to the TMC was followed by legal challenges regarding his membership in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Reporting indicated that the Calcutta High Court disqualified him as an MLA under the anti-defection law in November 2025, a decision that was later stayed by the Supreme Court in January 2026.
Roy’s health had reportedly deteriorated due to dementia and other ailments, which contributed to his withdrawal from active political life. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in West Bengal’s political history as details emerged.
“He was suffering from multiple ailments,” his son Subhranshu Roy stated, reflecting on his father’s final years and declining health.
Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders acknowledging Roy’s contributions to both the TMC and BJP. Analysis showed that Roy’s legacy includes his role in party-building, electoral strategy, and legislative affairs in West Bengal and at the national level.
