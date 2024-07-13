India-Russia Relations Under Modi 3.0 Are Here to Stay and Even Deepen

It was a meeting that was closely watched around the world, given the powerful optics.

The recently concluded visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow was not just hugely successful, but as several have pointed out, even historic. And not without good reason. The visit was more about symbolism than substance.

The major takeaways were the agreement to promote Indian investments and cooperation in Russia’s Far East and the Arctic, the implementation of the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, the agreement to facilitate the settlement of civil law disputes of commercial nature, and agreements to promote bilateral trade and investments and the bilateral settlement system using national currencies.