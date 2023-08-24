"Today, the labourer and the farmer has come together. Today is also the birth anniversary of Shaheed Rajguru. We ask PM Modi for 'another independence' one which farmers and workers shall win. This government has targeted the marginalised: the Dalits, Bahujan and Adivasis repeatedly. And yet, somehow Hindus who make up around 80% of the population are the victims? " said Dhawale.

As he concluded, the stadium reverberated with the sound of "Modani sarkar hatao, desh bachao."

On the other hand, the farmers also brought up the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding that all pending cases against farmers are withdrawn and to prosecute Ajay Mishra Teni who is MoS, home affairs. The farmers have stated that their next plan of action is nationwide protest on 3 October (Black day) as they call it.

Harbhajan Singh, general secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) said, "This government is making laws that would deter people from protesting now. They are not able to control the inflation, are not providing us MSP policy. These are their "tanashahi ways."