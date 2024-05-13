Maldivian Foreign Minister's India Trip Highlights Region's Geopolitical Reality

Moosa asserted that the Maldives has not allowed its waters for any spying or research. This is in the context of Chinese spy ships docking at Maldivian shores. The foreign minister stated, “We, as a peaceful country, welcome those vessels which come for peaceful purposes. We have not permitted the Chinese vessel for research in the Maldivian waters”. However, it has continued to be a pertinent issue for New Delhi as it lets China keep an eye on the Indian naval capabilities and movements. In addition, the Maldives has leased a tiny islet, Feydhoo Finolhu, for four billion dollars to China in 2016 for 50 years.

Since the Maldives joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has invested around 1.37 billion dollars, upgraded the Velana International Airport in Male, and built the cross-sea China-Maldives Friendship Bridge. However, one of the major problem areas for the Maldives is its debt to China. About 20 percent of the former's public debt is owed to China, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified the Maldivian debt distress as “high”. If the debt crisis continues, then China's presence will only expand.

Tourism has also become a focal point. Since Muizzu’s election win, there has been a 42 percent drop in Indian tourists to the Maldives, during the first four months of 2024. No surprise then that Male has been keen on wooing Indian tourists back. The economy is heavily dependent on tourism and in this aspect, India is quite crucial for the Maldives. The Maldivian Minister of Tourism Ibrahim Faisal even made a statement recently directed at Indian tourists, urging them to visit the country. He said, “Please be a part of the Maldives' tourism. Our economy depends on tourism.”