Maharashtra | With Seat Sharing Troubles, is MVA Failing to See the Big Picture?

Strange things are happening in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra where everything seemed just about fine the other day.

Earlier this week, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed surprise over the hurry shown by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) after it decided to announce its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including for those seats claimed by the Congress.

The unmistakable sign is that if the Opposition parties failed to unite, they should be ready to hang separately. The path ahead is treacherous as the rival is neither an ordinary one nor does his party follow the niceties of politics.