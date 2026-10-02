LPU, Chitkara Campus Unrest: What Foucault Can Teach Us About Unverified Claims

Foucault did not “predict” social media. He did, however, equip us to see that the speed and decentralisation of contemporary information flows intensify the entanglement of power and knowledge. Unverified claims can trigger violence and material loss precisely because they function as productive discourses within existing relations of force, amplified by algorithmic infrastructures that reward affective intensity over verification.

The loss of property at LPU and Chitkara, the injuries, the disrupted education, and the residual climate of fear are the concrete costs of a fractured regime of truth.

The Foucauldian antidote lies in the concept he explored intensively in his final lectures: parrhesia, or fearless speech. Parrhesia is the courage to speak plain, uncomfortable truths from a position of relative powerlessness, accepting the personal risk that such speech entails. It is not the reckless circulation of rumour; it is the disciplined, ethical commitment to factual inquiry and frank utterance even when it challenges both institutional opacity and popular passion. Practical remedies follow from this orientation.

First, institutional transparency must be strengthened. Universities and police need rapid, credible channels of communication that do not leave information vacuums for rumour to fill.

Second, media literacy and critical habits of verification must be cultivated among students and citizens; the capacity to ask “Who is speaking? On what evidence? With what effects?” is itself a form of counter-power.

Third, platforms that profit from engagement must be held to higher standards of friction against demonstrably false claims that endanger public safety, without sliding into crude censorship that itself becomes a new regime of truth.

Fourth, the right to protest must be vigorously defended precisely so that it is not discredited by violence born of misinformation; peaceful, evidence-based demands retain moral and political force that arson and highway blockades forfeit.

Foucault’s enduring contribution is not a set of readymade answers but a method of relentless questioning. Truth is never pure, yet the struggle to distinguish more from less reliable claims, to expose how power shapes knowledge, and to speak fearlessly remains indispensable.

When unverified information is allowed to stand in for inquiry, constitutional protest can become its own undoing, destroying the property, the trust, and sometimes the lives it claims to defend.

The democratic right to demand justice is precious; it is also fragile. Its preservation depends on the courage to ground that demand in something more durable than the viral claim of the moment.

(Dr Harjeet Singh is an Assistant Professor (History), Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab. He writes on Sikh Empire, Historiography, Social, Philosophical and Cultural Issues. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)