Look Back: How Karnataka's Electorate Treats Incumbents & BJP's Record Post-2014

Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has time and again stamped its authority as India’s most potent electoral force by winning election after election. The election-winning colossus has tasted success across the country even in areas that were not considered fertile grounds for its brand of politics.

While pundits have often described the Modi-Shah era BJP as almost electorally invincible, the BJP’s track record south of the Vindhyas does not inspire much confidence.

In this context, the Karnataka polls taking place on 10 May assume greater significance for the saffron party. However, there is more than what meets the eye. At stake is not just the only state in the south where the BJP has considerable presence but what makes the Karnataka elections all the more important is the BJP’s not-so-great track record when it comes up against the age-old “throw the bums out” effect.