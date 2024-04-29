Low Turnout in Phase 2 Makes Parties Anxious: Which Seats Saw a Decline?

The voting percentage for 88 seats in phase two of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has declined compared to 2019, a consecutive decline after phase one. This happened despite the Election Commission (EC) undertaking significant measures to improve the turnout after phase one and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a meeting to take stock of the situation.

The statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on inheritance tax and wealth redistribution, allegations of fanning communal hatred by the Congress, and notices by the ECI, all heated up the poll campaign of an otherwise thanda election, but the polling percentage did not improve.

The turnout in phase two as per provisional numbers is 65.4 percent against 70.1 percent in 2019. Turnout has declined across all the 13 states and union territories except Chhattisgarh.

Of the 88 seats, turnout has declined in 76 seats, remained the same in three, and improved in nine seats. Turnout has decreased in 52 seats held by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 23 by the INDIA bloc and one seat held by the others in 2019.