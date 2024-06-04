Crushing 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Par', India Sees Light at the End of the Tunnel

I am neither a psephologist, nor a political analyst, or an expert journalist, or even a member of a political party.

Yet, purely as an engaged citizen, I had publicly called out, on 16 March 2024, the obvious misrepresentation by our national TV channels when, in a nationwide mega opinion poll on the mood of the nation, they called 400-plus seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It was so obvious, at least to me, that this was a blatant act of intellectual dishonesty and partisanship in setting the narrative aligned to the ruling dispensation's Ab ki baar 400 par, and the inevitability of the election process itself. Incensed at the brazenness, I publicly tweeted my views with a date stamp (see here) for exposing the machinations of these channels on election day.