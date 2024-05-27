Anantnag Vote | Has The First Assault on BJP's Direct Control Over J&K Begun?

The voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) concluded on 25 May during sixth phase of polling. The Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat is one of the three Valley-based Lok Sabha constituencies where elections have generated a wave of excitement and anticipation.

The seat was previously spread across the four volatile districts of South Kashmir. However, following the delimitation program in 2022, some areas under its jurisdiction, like Pulwama, were removed and new demarcations were drawn to incorporate seven segments from the districts of Poonch and Rajouri, located across the enormous, snow-clad Pir Panjal mountains that separate Kashmir from Jammu.

This was a very strategic decision. By making a significant chunk of Jammu-based voters (around 7.35 lakh) part of a Lok Sabha constituency in Kashmir, the ruling BJP hoped to frustrate the regional voting arithmetic.