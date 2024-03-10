From the Department of News That Shouldn’t Be News

So the VHP filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court claiming blasphemy, assault on religion, and generally hurt sentiments, because a lioness named after a Hindu female deity was housed with a lion named after a Muslim emperor; people laughed at them, partly from amusement, mostly from contempt, and got on with life. So far, so normal—haha, how absurd, end of story.

Right?

So tragically wrong.

The Court disapproved of the writ petition, as you can imagine—but not in a good way. The judge thought that the VHP should stop focusing on its hurt feelings, and focus on the hurt feelings of all of society. Why limit yourself to a writ petition when you could do a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)? In other words, he thought the complaint reasonable enough to hold as a societal standard.

He breathed fire at everyone about the ‘controversial’ names. Would you name an animal after Rabindranath Tagore, roared the court. Would you name animals after gods, mythic heroes, freedom fighters, or Nobel laureates, would you?