From Hospital Bed, a Hunger Strike Keeps Protest Against Ken-Betwa Project Alive

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While Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over the NEET paper leaks brought the politics of protest and fasting back into the national spotlight, another fast over displacement rather than constitutional safeguards has been unfolding almost unnoticed in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

Amit Bhatnagar, who has led a six-year campaign on behalf of families affected by the Ken-Betwa river linking project, is continuing his hunger strike from a government hospital after his health deteriorated during a protest that was broken up by the police earlier this week.