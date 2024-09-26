Ahead of Haryana Elections, Kangana Ranaut is a Serious Liability for the BJP

Trouble started with an interview last month in which she claimed that a ‘foreign hand’ propped up the farmers’ stir and that the protests may well have snowballed into a “Bangladesh-like situation in India if not for strong measures taken by the Modi government.”

The actress, who displays symptoms of being a chronic patient of foot-in-the-mouth disease, repeated several of those startling suggestions, including the recent one that the laws should be re-promulgated.

At a religious fair in the Nachan Assembly constituency, which is part of her constituency, Ranaut said:

The repealed farm laws should be brought back. I understand it may become controversial, but I think these farmer-welfare-oriented laws should return. Farmers should demand these laws themselves. Just as farmers in other regions are benefiting, there should be no obstacles to their development.

After her latest damaging outburst, the BJP initially did not respond with the alacrity required during the ongoing electoral campaign in Haryana. It merely issued a statement stating that her views were not the opinion of the party:

The BJP expresses disagreement with the statement of Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues. On behalf of the BJP, Ms Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statement in future.

Thereafter, the party added the platitudinous declaration that the BJP remained “determined to follow the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ and social harmony.”