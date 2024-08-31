Kangana Ranaut Has Become a Headache for BJP but it Doesn't Know What to Do

The BJP leadership is facing a very peculiar problem and it is called Kangana Ranaut. The Mandi MP has hit the headlines with one controversial statement after another - from alleging that rapes were taking place during the 2020-21 farmers protest to openly slamming the demand for a caste census.

Matters escalated so much that the BJP even had to issue a statement expressing "disagreement" with her and making it clear that she is "not authorised to make statements on policy issues".

Now, the BJP is by and large known as party where leaders seldom deviate from the party line at least in their public statements. So it is really a big deal that the party had to issue such a strong statement distancing themselves from her. Not just that, she was also summoned by party president JP Nadda on 29 August.