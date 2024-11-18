Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, a Move That Worsens AAP's Crisis of Credibility

The resignation of Kailash Gahlot, a senior minister in the Delhi government and a prominent Jat leader, has thrown AAP into turmoil ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Within 24 hours of resigning, he joined the BJP.
Gahlot’s departure comes with a stinging critique of the party’s leadership, accusing it of abandoning its foundational principles and sidelining voices like his. As one of the party’s key faces representing the Jat community, his exit is more than just a political setback; it is a reflection of growing internal discord within a party that once prided itself on unity and a grassroots ethos.
His resignation has opened a Pandora's box of challenges for AAP. With its appeal heavily rooted in its anti-establishment origins and promises of clean governance, allegations of internal mismanagement and cronyism strike at the heart of its narrative.
Furthermore, Gahlot’s accusations have provided ammunition to the BJP, which has been quick to capitalise on the opportunity to undermine AAP’s credibility. As the ruling party faces a rising tide of criticism over governance issues like the “Sheeshmahal” controversy, the resignation signals a critical moment for AAP to confront its internal divisions.
The Jat Vote in Delhi
Gahlot, a prominent Jat leader, represented the Najafgarh constituency, which is heavily populated by Jats. His departure could lead to a loss of support from this crucial voter base, which has traditionally been a stronghold for AAP in the rural belt of outer Delhi areas.
Jats constitute a substantial portion of Delhi's population, with estimates suggesting they make up around 10-12 percent of the electorate. This community has historically played a pivotal role in Delhi's politics, often swaying the results in key constituencies. The Jat vote is particularly influential in areas like Najafgarh, Bawana, and Mundka, where their numbers are significant.
The voting pattern of Jats in Delhi has shown a tendency to support candidates who address their specific concerns and represent their interests. Gahlot's resignation, citing governance issues and unfulfilled promises, may resonate with the Jat community, leading to disillusionment with AAP.
This could potentially shift their support towards other parties (i.e., the BJP), which has been quick to capitalise on Gahlot's departure by highlighting AAP's governance failures and the alleged corruption within the party.
Loss of a Backroom Strategist
Kailash Gahlot was a distinct figure within AAP, known not for fiery rhetoric but for quiet competence and administrative acumen.
Joining AAP in 2015, he went on to hold significant ministerial portfolios, including Transport, Women and Child Development, and IT. Gahlot, often referred to as a “policy man” within party circles, distinguished himself as a leader who worked diligently behind the scenes, earning respect both within AAP and among Delhi government officials.
His tenure as Transport Minister stands out for initiating the electric bus revolution in Delhi, introducing over 1,000 e-buses, and electrifying depots to modernise the city’s ageing fleet. Additionally, his contributions to schemes like the “Pink Pass” for women’s free travel, the “Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana,” and advanced security measures in public transport showcased his commitment to impactful governance.
Gahlot’s approachable demeanour and collaborative style helped bridge gaps between the government and bureaucracy, ensuring the smooth implementation of key initiatives. His resignation is a loss of an understated yet crucial pillar of AAP’s governance model.
Internal Discord
While Gahlot officially cited AAP’s perpetual conflict with the Centre, controversies surrounding unfulfilled promises, and the awkward episode over the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence renovation as reasons for his departure, party insiders suggest a more layered narrative.
The resentment appears to have begun after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, which left several key portfolios vacant. Initially entrusted with the finance portfolio and the task of presenting the budget, Gahlot’s authority soon diminished when Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were appointed as ministers to manage the fallout of Sisodia’s and Satyendar Jain’s exits.
Atishi, a first-time MLA, was handed pivotal portfolios like Revenue and Law, roles that Gahlot previously held.
The promotion of Atishi, seen by some as a meteoric rise, sidelined Gahlot, leading to his perceived marginalisation within the party. For a seasoned leader like him, this shift from a prominent role to relative obscurity may have been the final straw.
Narrative Crisis
Gahlot's departure also highlights the sense of narrative crisis within AAP. The party's leaders seem more focused on Arvind Kejriwal and his potential return to power rather than on governance or the work of the party.
This narrative crisis can lead to a loss of voter confidence, as the electorate may perceive the party as being more concerned with internal politics than with addressing their needs.
There is a palpable discontent among the people of Delhi over the unfinished promises made by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Issues such as inadequate infrastructure, unfulfilled development projects and unmet social welfare commitments have left many voters feeling disillusioned.
Gahlot's resignation underscores this public dissatisfaction, as it reflects the party's inability to address these concerns effectively. By sidelining these issues, AAP risks alienating its voter base with only around three months left for the elections.
Joining BJP
Speculation was rife about Kailash Gahlot possibly joining the BJP, and now it has happened.
His name previously surfaced during the liquor policy scam investigation, with allegations that AAP’s communications strategist, Vijay Nair, used to stay at his official residence. This association has raised questions about his role in the controversy, and his shift to the BJP could bring new revelations to light.
For the BJP, Gahlot’s entry is strategically advantageous. As a seasoned administrator with hands-on experience in Delhi’s governance, Gahlot could provide the party with a credible and locally grounded face—something it currently lacks in the capital.
His governance track record could bolster the BJP’s appeal among urban voters, a demographic where it has faced challenges.
Gahlot aligning with the BJP could also deepen the party’s narrative of corruption against AAP, especially in connection to the liquor policy probe.
(The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
