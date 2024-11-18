Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, a Move That Worsens AAP's Crisis of Credibility

Gahlot, a prominent Jat leader, represented the Najafgarh constituency, which is heavily populated by Jats. His departure could lead to a loss of support from this crucial voter base, which has traditionally been a stronghold for AAP in the rural belt of outer Delhi areas.

Jats constitute a substantial portion of Delhi's population, with estimates suggesting they make up around 10-12 percent of the electorate. This community has historically played a pivotal role in Delhi's politics, often swaying the results in key constituencies. The Jat vote is particularly influential in areas like Najafgarh, Bawana, and Mundka, where their numbers are significant.