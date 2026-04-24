Justice Swarana's Dramatic Refusal to Recuse Herself Comes at Institutional Cost

The discharge order was remarkably critical of the CBI's investigation, making scathing observations against the investigating officer and recommending departmental action against him. The trial court, after examining over 40,000 pages of evidence and hearing arguments for nearly three months, concluded that the material on record was insufficient to proceed with charges—a determination that represented a complete rejection of the central agencies' narrative.

The CBI promptly filed a revision petition before the Delhi High Court challenging this discharge order. The matter was assigned to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who on 9 March 2026, the very first date of hearing, without the accused or their counsel being present, issued notice and recorded that the trial court's observations were "prima facie erroneous."

The High Court also stayed the remarks against the CBI's investigating officer and directed that proceedings in the connected Enforcement Directorate (ED) matter be adjourned. It was this order, passed ex-parte and recording prima facie findings against the trial court's detailed reasoning, that became the flashpoint for Kejriwal's recusal application.