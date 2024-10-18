The CJI Wants Us to Trust the Courts to be 'Guardians of Liberties.' How Can We?

This sermon to trial judges and the “message to the nation” appears to mock the judicial treatment of Umar Khalid’s bail plea. One Supreme Court judge and one High Court judge have recused themselves from the case without any discernible grounds. His bail plea in the Supreme Court was moved from bench to bench until it landed in the court of one particular judge, to whose bench several other politically sensitive cases have been moved contrary to rules.

A separate petition filed by Khalid challenging the constitutionality of some UAPA provisions should, by the Supreme Court rulebook, have been tagged with other pending challenges to the same law, and as legal journalist Saurav Das notes, “should have been tagged with the old pending challenges and made its way to Chief Justice’s court.” Instead, Das observes, “the Supreme Court registry, which is under the Chief Justice’s control, determined the “appropriate bench” to be the same bench to which his bail plea had been moved.

As a common citizen with no legal training, I cannot but wonder, surely the CJI, as the master of the Supreme Court roster, could have ended this farce and made sure that Khalid’s bail plea was heard by the judges (meeting the standards he demands from trial court judges) and not worry about repercussions in case of a decision that displeased the government?