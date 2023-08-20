On 24 May 2023, the Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to Vice Chancellors of all universities, giving specific anti-ragging guidelines.

These included among other steps, formation of anti-ragging committees, appointing nodal officers and making their contact details available to all the students and making sure that anti-ragging affidavit is submitted by all students at the time of their admission, installing CCTV Camera and setting up regular meetings with students to identify early signs of ragging, carry out surprise inspection at hostels, canteen, recreation rooms, etc.

Dissatisfied with the steps taken by JU despite such specific guidelines, the UGC had sought a detailed compliance report from the university after the student’s death.

On 2 August 2023, just a week before the student's death, Jadavpur University had announced that students found indulging in ragging shall be severely punished, ranging from loss of academic year to loss of hostel boardership and even expulsion from university. A 22-member anti-ragging volunteer force was also formed as per university records. But evidently, all these seemed to exist only on paper.