Flying cattle class on an EgyptAir flight from Tripoli to Cairo, I found myself sitting next to a middle-aged lady, immaculately dressed in a black hijab. She noticed the article I was reading about the Nvidia scandal.
American-educated, she taught physics at the American University in Cairo and spoke impeccable English. After glancing at my phone, she delivered an observation that was to make the remainder of the flight considerably more interesting.
"Huh!" she exclaimed. "This is a male-dominated world. Women never get any credit for seducing powerful men and bringing about their downfall."
I giggled aloud. I liked this lady. I was captivated by her thinking. I wanted to hold her hand, give her a friendly pat on the cheek left uncovered by her hijab—but showed great sagacity in not doing so.
Who Writes the Record?
But her observation stayed with me.
Was she right? Had history, written largely by men, systematically denied women their due credit for bringing down powerful men? Men who commanded armies, ruled empires and controlled vast fortunes have occasionally been reduced to quivering wrecks by women who knew precisely how to exploit their weaknesses.
The Nvidia affair is the latest reminder. Jensen Huang, the man behind the world's most powerful AI chipmaker, admitted to infidelity. His relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence, triggered a corporate investigation and national security concerns. The espionage allegations remain unproven. Huang resigned as CEO on 12 November.
One might have thought that the head of a company producing the world's most sophisticated computer chips would have developed an algorithm for avoiding such complications. Apparently, no amount of processing power can protect a man from his hormones.
Cleopatra and Anne Boleyn
Intrigued by my fellow passenger's thesis, I decided to investigate. And since we were flying to Egypt, what better place to begin than with the country's most celebrated seductress?
In 48 BCE, Cleopatra was fighting her brother Ptolemy XIII for the Egyptian throne when Julius Caesar arrived in Alexandria. Unable to get past her brother’s palace guards, she had herself smuggled, one night, into Caesar's quarters inside a rolled bedding, carried by a trusted servant. By the next morning they were lovers. Cleopatra regained her throne, became his paramour and bore him a son.
She subsequently ensnared another formidable Roman, Mark Antony. Their romance became a political and military alliance, ending disastrously at Actium in 31 BCE. Both died by suicide. Roman propaganda conveniently portrayed Cleopatra as the oriental enchantress who had bewitched and emasculated two Roman heroes. Antony, apparently, was not expected to take responsibility for his own decisions.
Anne Boleyn offers another example of female influence on a grand scale. She managed what generations of English women had failed to achieve: making Henry VIII so besotted that he broke with Rome, defied the Pope and established the Church of England to marry her. That was quite an institutional restructuring for a matrimonial disagreement.
Unfortunately, Anne failed to produce the much-desired male heir. Henry's affections migrated elsewhere. In 1536, she was accused of adultery, incest and treason, and beheaded. Her daughter, Elizabeth I, would eventually become one of England's greatest monarchs. Anne's influence outlived her rather spectacularly.
Lola Montez, Christine Keeler, Wallis Simpson
Then there was Lola Montez, an Irish-born dancer and adventuress who captured the affections of King Ludwig I of Bavaria in the 1840s. She became his mistress, was granted a title and acquired considerable political influence.
Her privileges and interference in court affairs provoked public outrage and student protests. Amid revolutionary turmoil in 1848, Ludwig abdicated. Lola fled Bavaria. One wonders whether the king ever considered that his subjects might have preferred a more conventional royal hobby.
Britain's Profumo affair of 1963 brought sex, politics and espionage together in a particularly combustible cocktail. Christine Keeler, a young model, became involved with John Profumo, Britain's Secretary of State for War. Unfortunately for Profumo, she was also associated with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché.
In the middle of the Cold War, this was hardly an ideal social arrangement for a minister responsible for national security. Profumo initially lied to Parliament, subsequently confessed and resigned. The scandal badly damaged Harold Macmillan's government. Keeler became famous; Profumo became history.
And who could forget Wallis Simpson, the twice-divorced American socialite for whom King Edward VIII surrendered the British throne in 1936? His determination to marry her precipitated a constitutional crisis and an abdication. An entire empire had to find itself another king. Wallis acquired a husband, Edward acquired the title Duke of Windsor, and the monarchy acquired a headache. Few women have ever received such an extravagant wedding present: a throne voluntarily surrendered.
Misrepresentations Persist
Of course, not every woman accused of seducing powerful men was a calculating temptress. Mata Hari, the Dutch dancer executed by the French in 1917 on charges of spying for Germany, became the archetypal femme fatale. The evidence against her was questionable, and she may have been as much a victim of wartime paranoia as an accomplished spy. Even in death, however, she acquired a reputation for having used her charms to extract secrets from powerful men.
Perhaps my fellow passenger had a point. When a woman influences a king, she is a temptress. When a man influences a queen, he is a statesman. When a woman persuades a ruler to change policy, she is manipulative. When a man does it, he is politically astute.
Men have traditionally written the history books, appointed the historians and decided who deserves the credit. They got the statues, military honours and grand historical narratives. The women got labelled seductresses.
Apparently, the success rate of seduction among powerful men is remarkably high.