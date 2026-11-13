Allegations of Third Affair Emerge as Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer of Nvidia on 12 November 2026 following allegations of a third extramarital affair involving another Nvidia employee. The resignation came after previous reports of two other affairs, one with a Singapore-based businesswoman and another with a senior executive at Nvidia. The company’s board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while a search for a permanent successor is underway. The identity of the third employee has not been disclosed.
According to Hindustan Times, Jensen Huang’s resignation followed reports from Reuters that he had an intimate relationship with a third Nvidia employee. The report stated that the individual’s name and designation were not revealed, and Nvidia has not commented on the matter. The company’s statement focused on Huang’s contributions and did not specify the reasons for his departure.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the third affair allegation surfaced hours after Huang’s resignation was announced. The first affair, which Huang admitted, was with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of espionage. The second involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of global healthcare, who reported directly to Huang. Attempts to contact the third employee were unsuccessful, and no further details have been made public.
Reporting indicated that pressure on Huang to resign intensified after the revelations of his relationships with Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell. The board launched an independent investigation, led by outside legal counsel, into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Despite this, the board initially expressed confidence in Huang before ultimately accepting his resignation.
The sequence of events leading to Huang’s resignation began with his public admission of an affair on 8 November 2026, followed by further media reports detailing additional relationships. Coverage revealed that the news prompted both public displays of support and criticism, with flowers left outside Nvidia’s headquarters and social media users sharing stories about Huang’s leadership.
“Board of directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board, effective immediately. Colette Kress, current executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive officer,” the company stated.
In the aftermath of the resignation, further updates confirmed that Huang would forfeit $108 million in unvested Nvidia stock. The company did not provide a formal reason for his departure beyond acknowledging his significant contributions to Nvidia’s growth and the technology sector.
Midway through the controversy, additional reporting indicated that United States President Donald Trump had urged Huang to fight for his position prior to his resignation. Trump later commented publicly on Huang’s achievements and expressed support for him during interviews and social media posts.
The impact of Huang’s resignation extends beyond Nvidia, as analysis showed that his departure leaves a significant gap in the AI industry’s advocacy in Washington. Huang was known for his influence on US policy regarding AI chip exports and his opposition to increased regulation, making his exit a notable shift for both Nvidia and the broader technology sector.
“Jensen and Nvidia were very dependent on the president’s support for their approach, and they don’t have a lot of other friends left because of the kind of scorched earth taken on so many of these issues,” said Chris McGuire, a senior fellow for China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Industry observers have noted that Nvidia’s board is considering both internal and external candidates for the CEO position. As details emerged, the company’s share price experienced significant volatility, reflecting investor uncertainty about Nvidia’s future leadership and direction.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.