Allegations of Third Affair Emerge as Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer of Nvidia on 12 November 2026 following allegations of a third extramarital affair involving another Nvidia employee. The resignation came after previous reports of two other affairs, one with a Singapore-based businesswoman and another with a senior executive at Nvidia. The company’s board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while a search for a permanent successor is underway. The identity of the third employee has not been disclosed.