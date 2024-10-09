J&K Results: Erstwhile Secessionists Lost Big — but Could That Backfire? 

The PDP won Kupwara handsomely, but got less than half of the NC’s votes in Karnah, which it once held, and polled less than even the BJP candidate in Shopian—and less than half the votes that the PDP man it did not field managed to poll there as an Independent. Its Uri candidate polled fewer votes than NOTA.

Even Sajad Lone, who had recalled his father’s (Hurriyat leadership) legacy during the campaign, lost Kupwara badly (with 7,000 votes, he was 20,000 behind the PDP winner) and barely won Handwara with 728 votes.

It’s difficult to say which way a wounded Sajad’s politics might turn over the next couple of years. Nor can we predict how PDP might choose to revive itself—and whether elements in J-e-I will covertly back militancy again in order to whitewash their badly damaged image.

As I said in my piece yesterday, Congress' Failure Could Sharpen Communal and Other Faultlines , buckle up for conflict of various kinds—perhaps next summer.

(The writer is the author of ‘The Story of Kashmir’ and ‘The Generation of Rage in Kashmir’. He can be reached at @david_devadas. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)