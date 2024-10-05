J&K Final Thoughts: NC-Congress Set to Get a Near Majority—Despite the Congress

Now that polling for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is over, the National Conference (NC) is sure to get the largest chunk of seats and could have a near majority along with its alliance partner, the Congress party.

The alliance would certainly have won a majority if Congress had pulled its weight, but inexplicably, the country’s main opposition party did not. As NC President Farooq Abdullah sadly observed to me. "…they did not take Jammu seriously." The result is that the alliance may win around 30 of the 47 Valley seats, but be limited to a dozen or so of the 43 of the Jammu region.