J&K Polls Phase 1: Suspected Pawns and Ploys Actually Boosting Secular Parties

In fact, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and `Engineer’ Rashid’s AIP are only chipping away votes from that other party that plays footsie with separatism, the PDP—and are likely to do the same to Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference in north Kashmir.

In any case, there is widespread disgruntlement within the JeI against the chief’s decision, at the instance of agencies, to back independent candidates. Relatively few JeI members are likely to vote.

All of this works to the advantage of the secular National Conference-Congress alliance, which seems set to win eight to ten of the 16 Valley seats that polled on Wednesday. Two (Shopian and Tral) could go to independents. Since both are in the fray because NC refused them tickets, they could return to the fold, especially if ministerial berths were to be offered.

As things stand, the alliance (led by NC) could sweep up to 12 of the 15 seats in central Kashmir in the second phase. Again, presumed `separatists’ pose little challenge there, and parties presumed to be open to allying with the BJP are in the fight in only two central Kashmir constituencies—Zadibal and Chhanapora.