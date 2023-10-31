J&K Ceasefire Violation: As Middle East Burns, Cross-Border Tensions Simmer Too

Around 8:00 PM on 26 October, Dev Raj Chowdhary was preparing to have his dinner when he suddenly heard a loud explosion, followed by a barrage of artillery shells in the village of Sai Kalan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu by the Pakistan Rangers.

“There was intense shelling for over 10 minutes initially,” Chowdhary told The Quint. He added, “Cross-border shelling continued until 3:00 AM.”

The RS Pura sector is situated close to the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir and typically experiences heavy shelling due to its proximity to Pakistan. As soon as the Border Security Force (BSF) responded to the shelling, the villagers started running toward safer locations.

"The entire village was terrorised by the shelling,” said Chowdhary, who is the sarpanch (village head).