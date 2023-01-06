Four Ways Netanyahu's New Far-Right Government Threatens Israeli Democracy

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been working for years to consolidate his grip on Israeli media.

The new government plans to accelerate the privatisation of media in the hands of friendly interests and brand as anti-Israeli and treasonous media outlets its leaders deem hostile. The signs of this delegitimization are already here.

Even before the newly appointed minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, took office, the police briefly arrested and interrogated journalist Israel Frey after he posted a controversial tweet hinting that the Israeli military may be a legitimate target of Palestinian attacks.

The police claimed the tweet incited terrorism, and the arrest showed journalists who favor an open and free press that they might face retaliation.