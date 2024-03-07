'We Aren't Anti-India and Pro-Pakistan': Interview With Taliban's Suhail Shaheen

“Today there is no place or support for any terrorist organisation in Afghanistan. Our sole focus is on the reconstruction of our country. For this purpose, we want to have positive relations with all countries, especially all the countries in our region. Within Afghanistan, we have announced an amnesty to all forces fighting against us during the previous regime. We want to come out of the cycle of hatred and violence. We have not confiscated their property. We want national unity and reconciliation.”

Talking about national unity, the Taliban leader said that Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan, who are Afghan nationals, enjoy complete protection in the Islamic Emirate. “There is no discrimination against them. Their places of worship are safe. We want those who have left our country in the years of turmoil in the past to return to Afghanistan and participate in nation-building.”

Sadly, India-Pakistan hostility has created a difficult and complicated situation for Afghanistan. Shaheen gave a careful response when I probed his thoughts on this matter. “With the exit of American troops from our country, a historic new opportunity has presented itself before regional countries. All of us have two options ─ rivalry or cooperation. We should decide which option we choose. If we choose rivalry, external powers will once again re-enter our region, exploit our differences, re-establish their hegemony and wreak havoc. On the other hand, if we choose cooperation, all of us should take clear, firm and speedy steps in that direction.”

Shaheen underscored the geo-strategic importance of the location of Afghanistan. In previous centuries and also during the Cold War period, its location became a cause for the ruinous ‘Great Game’ between rival imperial powers.” Afghanistan is the Heart of Asia. If the heart is healthy and strong, the body becomes healthier and more robust.”