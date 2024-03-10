International Women's Day: There Really Isn't Much to Celebrate

The Ukraine Inquiry Commission comprises three members – one of whom is Vrinda Grover, a valiant feminist and democratic rights lawyer in India. She fights for women whose rapists are celebrated by the party in power in India. One such is Bilkis Bano: the Gujarat government secured the release of men who gang-raped her in Gujarat in 2002. These rapists were publicly welcomed home as heroes.

Vrinda’s efforts led to the Supreme Court sending those men back to prison. She also secured the conviction of the man who raped a Muslim woman in the organised anti-Muslim riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. BJP leaders openly congratulated rioters saying “The embers that you created made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister.” Her work puts her in the category the PM describes as those who “tarnish the image of the country in the name of human rights violations.”

Delhi University held a Women’s Day event – for which women students and faculty were (implicitly) mandated to download the NaMo app to register themselves. A day marking women’s resistance is being used to pressure women to publicly perform rituals of subjugation and loyalty to the government and one man who heads it!