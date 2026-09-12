India Helped Build the UN’s Anti-Racism Treaty. Why Is It Rejecting Its Review?

In that case, the only possible mechanism is the country submitting its own report, which the corresponding treaty body reviews. The CERD Committee was deprived of this opportunity as India made an inordinate delay in sending its periodic report.

Another appalling aspect of this review is the width of the range of issues the committee has addressed. The Committee in its previous review did not deal with hate crimes (including hate speech), honour killing, civic space, racial profiling, human rights defenders, functioning of accountability institutions such as NHRC & PCA and the weaponisation of laws such as UAPA, PMLA, AFSPA, FCRA, among others. This reveals two important aspects: one about the Committee and the other about the country.

The Committee has adopted a valiant approach in addressing every possible issue related to racial discrimination, even from a remote intersectional lens, as it is rarely given this opportunity to comment on the situation in India. Next is the introduction of new themes such as civic space, hate speech, among others, reveals a severe attack on racial equality in the country in the last two decades. Wrongful incarceration of human rights defenders, forceful eviction of indigenous people from their lands, and systemic racial violence against minorities, Dalits, and tribes continue to steadily increase in the country, which is alarming.