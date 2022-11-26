India's Mai-Baap System Beats Original Constitutional Vision of A Maternal State

(This article was first published on 26 November 2022 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Constitution Day)

As the members of the Constituent Assembly wound up a gargantuan task, winter set in Delhi. They had deliberated over several sessions and even put their heads together in sub-committees and caucuses which met at certain members’ houses and even at the Hotel Imperial. Members had introduced as many as 7635 amendments to the Draft Constitution of which 2473 were actually pressed and voted on.

So, at the concluding session on 26 November, 1949, when the Chairman of the Drafting Committee struck a note of caution instead of patting them on the back for a job well done, surely they were entitled to raise their eye brows. Dr BR Ambedkar warned the Assembly, and through them, the future custodians of India’s Basic Law, in the following ominous words:

“However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.”