Agnipath 2.0: Why India Must Return to the Old System of Military Recruitment

On 4 November, the Chief of Defence Staff, General NS Raja Subramani, announced a major update to the Agnipath scheme.

The Union Cabinet approved a two-year extension, termed as the ‘Second Tour of Duty,’ for Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme, extending the service tenure of Agniveers by two additional years, and creating a pathway for all Agniveers to be eventually absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces.

The changes were announced as the initial batch of 24,400 Agniveers was nearing the end of their four-year service term, with as many as 75 percent of the batch—or 18,300 personnel—set to leave the Armed Forces. The first batch of Agniveers from the Indian Navy was set to leave on 21 November, the first Air Force batch on 25 December, and the Indian Army on 31 December.