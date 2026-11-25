Nepal Prime Minister Balenda “Balen” Shah’s much-awaited visit to India was driven more by necessity than by an ideological change of heart.

Shah had projected himself as someone who would not be beholden neither to India or China unlike the traditional political parties of Nepal. His visit, avoided deliberately since he took over power in March this year, was necessitated by the urgent need for reconstruction after the devastating floods in Nepal in August and October.

Shah’s visit followed the visits of Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP); Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle; and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal. Perhaps, in retrospect, some quiet diplomacy was going on between the two countries.

Shah returned with the largest-ever financial assistance package to Nepal, worth Rs 15,000 crore, and access to two new Indian ports—Kandla in Gujarat and Paradip in Odisha, once the supporting infrastructure is ready.

Shared religious underpinnings were symbolically emphasised by jointly flagging off with Modi, the Saray-Kamala Express from Ayodhya in India to Janakpur in Nepal.