‘Vishwaguru’ Politics is Devoid of a Moral Core. Palestine Illuminates That

Over the last few years, one of the repeated aims of the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi has been to establish India as a vishwaguru or world teacher. This goal was amongst the many themes of India’s presidency of the G20 held in New Delhi in 2023. As I travelled across the country during this time, the impulse was obvious: a smiling and secure Modi was signalling India’s openness to foreign attention and interest.

With the growing multipolarity of the international world and the seeming payoffs of India’s liberalisation policy of the 90s, this has been a long-anticipated posture. The government’s position has consistently been that India is now prepared to catapult itself from being a regional leader to a key international player in cultural matters, diplomacy, trade, and manufacturing.