India's Global Image Problem Is About More Than Its Diaspora

From the boorish tourist to the swaggering nouveau riche, from majoritarian politics to the diaspora's complicated ambassadors, India's reputational crisis is becoming harder to dismiss.

There is something unsettling about the growing frequency with which Indians have become targets of online ridicule and hostility. From viral videos of Indian tourists behaving abominably abroad to stories about immigration fraud, dubious business practices, public hygiene, and ostentatious displays of wealth, a particular caricature of the Indian is acquiring global currency. It is crude, frequently racist, and often unfair. But pretending it has emerged entirely from nowhere would be equally dishonest.

We must distinguish prejudice from accountability. Racism against Indians is indefensible. No nationality should be reduced to its worst representatives. Yet neither should every criticism of Indian behaviour be dismissed as racism.