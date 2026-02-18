The Rich Indian’s Guide to Getting Away With a Hit-and-Run

Every rich Indian with a fleet of fancy cars and an entitled heir knows the unwritten manual for hit-and-run cases by heart. We all know its title: The Driver Did It. Aravind Adiga immortalised this open secret in 2008’s award winning White Tiger, his eviscerating take on Delhi society that drew straight from headlines.

Who’s to say if many of these tycoon dads skip the “drive responsibly” talk with their progeny, jumping straight to “If Indian roads don’t part for you as you go from 0 to 100 km in 2.5 seconds, find a driver ASAP.”

As he speaks, daddy may stretch out his arm with a Biblical flourish, mimicking the splitting of the Red Sea, informing his successor that until their eighteenth birthday, the top court will likely try them as a juvenile if they should ever have the misfortune of getting caught.