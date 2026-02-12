Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Held Four Days After Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra, was arrested by Kanpur police on 12 February 2026 in connection with a Lamborghini crash that occurred on VIP Road, Gwaltoli, Kanpur. The incident took place on 8 February 2026, when a Lamborghini Revuelto struck multiple vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in injuries to at least three individuals. The luxury car, valued at over ₹10 crore, was seized by authorities, and Mishra was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.
According to The Indian Express, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that Shivam Mishra, aged 35, was arrested and would be produced in court within an hour of his detention. The crash occurred on Sunday evening, damaging several vehicles and injuring four people, including a Bullet motorcycle rider. The police identified Mishra as the driver after initial investigations.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the accident took place around 3 pm in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Eighteen-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq was among those injured and lodged a complaint. However, the accused’s counsel later claimed that Taufeeq was not interested in pursuing legal action. The police maintained that evidence established Shivam Mishra as the driver, despite claims from another individual.
As highlighted by The Hindu, a man named Mohan Lal came forward on 11 February, asserting that he was the designated driver and not Mishra. Police, however, rejected this claim, stating that their investigation and collected evidence confirmed Mishra was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. The car had rammed into both pedestrians and vehicles on a busy stretch of road.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, with the Lamborghini striking an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement. The car allegedly dragged the motorcycle for some distance. Security personnel accompanying Mishra reportedly pulled him out of the driver’s seat after the crash, and videos of the incident circulated on social media. Police are also examining claims regarding Mishra’s medical condition and whether it contributed to the accident.
“Shivam Mishra has been arrested and he will now be presented in the court. We had received information that he has come to Kanpur, and our teams acted promptly and caught him,” Kanpur DCP Atul Srivastava said.
Further details indicated that the case took a new turn when Mohan Lal, claiming to be the driver, attempted to surrender in court. The police, however, reiterated that their investigation pointed to Mishra as the driver, and the court did not accept Lal’s surrender plea.
As coverage revealed, Mohammad Taufiq, one of the injured pedestrians, informed the court that he wished to withdraw his complaint after reaching an out-of-court settlement with Mohan Lal, who promised compensation. Despite this, police officials maintained that evidence supported Mishra’s involvement as the driver.
Legal proceedings continued as investigations progressed, with the Lamborghini remaining in police custody. Technical and forensic reports were awaited to conclusively establish the sequence of events. Police stated that a charge sheet would be filed after all evaluations and statements were completed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.