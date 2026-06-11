India's Fertility Rate Falls to 1.9: What It Means—and What It Doesn't

The total fertility rate (TFR) is the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime at current birth rates. A rate of 2.1—the replacement level—means each generation roughly replaces itself. India’s TFR of 1.9 is now fractionally below that threshold.

This is significant, but it is not a sudden shock. The decline has been gradual and sustained: from 5.2 in 1971, to 3.6 in 1991, to 2.0 in 2022, to 1.9 today. India’s crude birth rate—births per 1,000 people—has fallen from 36.9 in 1971 to 18.3 in 2024.

Infant mortality has fallen from 129 in 1971 to 24 in 2024.