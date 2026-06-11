In 1971, the average Indian woman had 5.2 children over her lifetime. In 2024, she has 1.9. That 50-year journey is documented in the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024, published by the Office of the Registrar General of India.
It confirms that India has crossed a genuine demographic milestone.
It also provides the context that the heated political debate around it is missing.
India's Fertility Rate Falls to 1.9: What It Means—and What It Doesn't
1. What Does 1.9 Actually Mean?
The total fertility rate (TFR) is the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime at current birth rates. A rate of 2.1—the replacement level—means each generation roughly replaces itself. India’s TFR of 1.9 is now fractionally below that threshold.
This is significant, but it is not a sudden shock. The decline has been gradual and sustained: from 5.2 in 1971, to 3.6 in 1991, to 2.0 in 2022, to 1.9 today. India’s crude birth rate—births per 1,000 people—has fallen from 36.9 in 1971 to 18.3 in 2024.
Infant mortality has fallen from 129 in 1971 to 24 in 2024.
All three numbers tell the same story: a demographic transition unfolding over five decades.Expand
2. Who Drove the Decline, and How?
The SRS Statistical Report 2024 makes one relationship unmistakable—and it is more nuanced than the simple “education causes smaller families” argument.
The fertility gradient by education is a staircase.
Illiterate women have a TFR of 3.2. For women with primary education, the TFR is 2.0.
Women who have studied till middle school have 1.9 TFR. Women who have crossed Class X and Class XII have 1.8 and 1.7 TFR, respectively.
For graduates and above, the TFR is 1.6.
At each successive level of education, the TFR falls. The women reading this piece are most likely in the 1.6.
But the more striking finding is what happens when you hold education constant and look across states.
In Kerala, illiterate women have a TFR of 0.8.
In Bihar, illiterate women have a TFR of 4.2.
Same education level—a fivefold difference in fertility. This is not about schooling alone. In Kerala, something deeper has changed: women’s access to healthcare, their agency within households, and the social norms around family size.
This is social development in its fullest sense—and it cannot be replicated by a cash transfer or a government directive.
The infant mortality data reinforces this. Kerala’s infant mortality rate is 8 per 1,000 live births. Uttar Pradesh’s is 35, Chhattisgarh’s is 36. Where children are more likely to survive, parents choose to have fewer of them, investing more in each child. The path to lower fertility runs through better healthcare and girls’ development.
Kerala’s natural growth rate—the difference between births and deaths—is now just 3.9 per 1,000. Bihar’s is 20.8. That gap captures the demographic divergence behind India’s national average of 1.9.Expand
3. Will India’s Population Now Start Shrinking?
No, not for several more decades. Despite a TFR below replacement, India’s population will continue growing because of population momentum: the very large young cohort entering reproductive age will produce more children in absolute numbers even as the average per woman falls. India’s median age is around 29 years—a genuinely young country. There is no imminent collapse, and no emergency requiring people to have more children.
What does the 66.4 percent working-age population mean?
According to the SRS Statistical Report 2024, 66.4 percent of India’s population is currently of working age—15 to 59 years. Children under 14 account for 24 percent. Those aged 60 and above account for 9.7 percent.
This is the demographic dividend—a large productive population relative to dependants. It will not last indefinitely.
As fertility continues to fall and life expectancy rises, the working-age share will shrink. The question is whether India uses this window to build the healthcare, education, skills, and pension infrastructure that a future older country will need.Expand
4. Is Having More Children the Answer?
No, and the evidence from the same SRS report makes this clearest.
Women are having children later. The mean age of fertility in India is now 28.4 years—28.8 in urban areas. The mean age at marriage for women has risen from 19.3 years in 1990 to 23.1 in 2024—nearly four additional years in three decades. These are not symptoms of demographic malaise. They are indicators of expanding female choice: more years in education, more years in the workforce, marriage and motherhood on women’s own terms.
Several countries have tried financial incentives to reverse this. South Korea’s TFR fell to 0.72 in 2023—the lowest ever recorded anywhere—despite decades of sustained government spending on pro-natalist incentives.
The drivers of lower fertility are structural: female education, later marriage, urbanisation, and the rising cost of raising children well. They do not respond to cash transfers.Expand
5. What Should Actually Concern Us?
Two things—and neither is the fertility number itself.
First, whether India’s large working-age population is genuinely productive. A young population that is undereducated, in poor health, or locked out of employment does not produce a dividend. The investment required—in school quality, primary healthcare, vocational training, and women’s workforce participation—is most urgent now.
Second, preparation for what comes next. Kerala’s infant mortality rate of 8 and natural growth rate of 3.9 are the leading indicators of where the rest of India is heading. The geriatric care, chronic disease management, and long-term care infrastructure needed for an older population does not yet exist at adequate scale. The time to build it is when the country is still young.
India’s TFR of 1.9 reflects five decades of investment in women’s education, child survival, and healthcare. The right response is to deepen those investments—not reverse them.
The woman with a TFR of 1.6—a graduate, living in a city, marrying at 25, having her first child at 28—is not a demographic problem. She is the dividend.
(The author is a former Director, NITI Aayog and Senior Fellow, Pahle India Foundation. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)Expand
What Does 1.9 Actually Mean?
The total fertility rate (TFR) is the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime at current birth rates. A rate of 2.1—the replacement level—means each generation roughly replaces itself. India’s TFR of 1.9 is now fractionally below that threshold.
This is significant, but it is not a sudden shock. The decline has been gradual and sustained: from 5.2 in 1971, to 3.6 in 1991, to 2.0 in 2022, to 1.9 today. India’s crude birth rate—births per 1,000 people—has fallen from 36.9 in 1971 to 18.3 in 2024.
Infant mortality has fallen from 129 in 1971 to 24 in 2024.
All three numbers tell the same story: a demographic transition unfolding over five decades.
Who Drove the Decline, and How?
The SRS Statistical Report 2024 makes one relationship unmistakable—and it is more nuanced than the simple “education causes smaller families” argument.
The fertility gradient by education is a staircase.
Illiterate women have a TFR of 3.2. For women with primary education, the TFR is 2.0.
Women who have studied till middle school have 1.9 TFR. Women who have crossed Class X and Class XII have 1.8 and 1.7 TFR, respectively.
For graduates and above, the TFR is 1.6.
At each successive level of education, the TFR falls. The women reading this piece are most likely in the 1.6.
But the more striking finding is what happens when you hold education constant and look across states.
In Kerala, illiterate women have a TFR of 0.8.
In Bihar, illiterate women have a TFR of 4.2.
Same education level—a fivefold difference in fertility. This is not about schooling alone. In Kerala, something deeper has changed: women’s access to healthcare, their agency within households, and the social norms around family size.
This is social development in its fullest sense—and it cannot be replicated by a cash transfer or a government directive.
The infant mortality data reinforces this. Kerala’s infant mortality rate is 8 per 1,000 live births. Uttar Pradesh’s is 35, Chhattisgarh’s is 36. Where children are more likely to survive, parents choose to have fewer of them, investing more in each child. The path to lower fertility runs through better healthcare and girls’ development.
Kerala’s natural growth rate—the difference between births and deaths—is now just 3.9 per 1,000. Bihar’s is 20.8. That gap captures the demographic divergence behind India’s national average of 1.9.
Will India’s Population Now Start Shrinking?
No, not for several more decades. Despite a TFR below replacement, India’s population will continue growing because of population momentum: the very large young cohort entering reproductive age will produce more children in absolute numbers even as the average per woman falls. India’s median age is around 29 years—a genuinely young country. There is no imminent collapse, and no emergency requiring people to have more children.
What does the 66.4 percent working-age population mean?
According to the SRS Statistical Report 2024, 66.4 percent of India’s population is currently of working age—15 to 59 years. Children under 14 account for 24 percent. Those aged 60 and above account for 9.7 percent.
This is the demographic dividend—a large productive population relative to dependants. It will not last indefinitely.
As fertility continues to fall and life expectancy rises, the working-age share will shrink. The question is whether India uses this window to build the healthcare, education, skills, and pension infrastructure that a future older country will need.
Is Having More Children the Answer?
No, and the evidence from the same SRS report makes this clearest.
Women are having children later. The mean age of fertility in India is now 28.4 years—28.8 in urban areas. The mean age at marriage for women has risen from 19.3 years in 1990 to 23.1 in 2024—nearly four additional years in three decades. These are not symptoms of demographic malaise. They are indicators of expanding female choice: more years in education, more years in the workforce, marriage and motherhood on women’s own terms.
Several countries have tried financial incentives to reverse this. South Korea’s TFR fell to 0.72 in 2023—the lowest ever recorded anywhere—despite decades of sustained government spending on pro-natalist incentives.
The drivers of lower fertility are structural: female education, later marriage, urbanisation, and the rising cost of raising children well. They do not respond to cash transfers.
What Should Actually Concern Us?
Two things—and neither is the fertility number itself.
First, whether India’s large working-age population is genuinely productive. A young population that is undereducated, in poor health, or locked out of employment does not produce a dividend. The investment required—in school quality, primary healthcare, vocational training, and women’s workforce participation—is most urgent now.
Second, preparation for what comes next. Kerala’s infant mortality rate of 8 and natural growth rate of 3.9 are the leading indicators of where the rest of India is heading. The geriatric care, chronic disease management, and long-term care infrastructure needed for an older population does not yet exist at adequate scale. The time to build it is when the country is still young.
India’s TFR of 1.9 reflects five decades of investment in women’s education, child survival, and healthcare. The right response is to deepen those investments—not reverse them.
The woman with a TFR of 1.6—a graduate, living in a city, marrying at 25, having her first child at 28—is not a demographic problem. She is the dividend.
(The author is a former Director, NITI Aayog and Senior Fellow, Pahle India Foundation. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)