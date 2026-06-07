India’s Fertility Rate Falls Below Population Stability Threshold: Govt Report

India’s total fertility rate has declined to 1.9 births per woman, falling below the replacement level of 2.1 for the first time in the country’s history. This trend is observed across most states, with only a few, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, remaining above the replacement threshold.

Delhi’s fertility rate is now 1.2, which is lower than that of Finland. India’s population continues to grow due to population momentum, but the rate of growth is expected to slow in the coming years.