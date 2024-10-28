India Should Be Wary of China When It Comes to Border Agreements

In 2017, China attempted to build a road in Doklam, a region disputed between China and Bhutan. Indian forces intervened to halt construction, as the road would have given China a strategic advantage near India’s vulnerable Siliguri corridor, also known as the "Chicken’s Neck." In 2020, the PLA allegedly intruded into 685 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh, marking a pivotal moment in India’s defence strategy.

Despite being initially unprepared, Indian forces successfully blocked Chinese attempts to enter the Galwan Valley, leading to the tragic loss of 20 Indian soldiers. Although China claimed only four casualties, it is widely believed the PLA suffered over 65 losses. Since then, India has bolstered its military presence and improved infrastructure along the border, showcasing its resolve to counter future PLA incursions. Notably, in 2022, Indian forces again successfully repelled a Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh.