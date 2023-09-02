Opposition’s Vow for Unity Must Trump Differences To Rise Up to 2024 Challenge

The easy part is over. After three meetings spread over two months, the Opposition has armed itself with a name, a slogan, and a 14-member coordination committee to take on the Modi juggernaut in 2024.

The challenge begins now as member parties get down to the tricky business of discussing seat-sharing with the aim of pitting one I.N.D.I.A. candidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in as many of the 543 Lok Sabha seats as possible.

An indication of the enormity of the task ahead and the strains it could introduce within the alliance came in the form of a caveat to the declaration of a unified fight. The parties announced that they will contest next year’s Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible’’.