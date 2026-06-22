A Stronger Rajya Sabha Is Key to Solving the Delimitation Challenge

India once again stands on the brink of a constitutional challenge that could test the resilience of its federal structure. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has signalled its intention to revive delimitation in the upcoming session of Parliament.

While the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies based on the latest census is constitutionally mandated, it is also politically explosive. Delimitation would significantly increase the representation of the populous northern states in the Lok Sabha relative to the southern, western, and smaller states.

To address these concerns and preserve national unity, India should look to an institution specifically created to protect regional interests: the Rajya Sabha.