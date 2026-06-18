Modi’s Last Big Cabinet Overhaul Before 2029 Polls Targets 'Super Majority'

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's Rajya Sabha term expires on 21 June, and he has failed to secure a renomination. His exit from the government will necessitate a replacement from Punjab with a clear criterion of finding a suitable Jatt Sikh candidate as the new minister.

While BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who comes from Amritsar, has joined the Rajya Sabha, the party may not find much political messaging by making him a minister.

Once Harsh Malhotra takes over as the Delhi BJP chief and resigns from the government, there will be no minister from the national capital. The spotlight is on New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj, a young face with appeal among Gen Z voters, and Virendra Sachdeva, who ended the BJP's power drought by leading the party to victory in the 2025 Assembly polls.

Sachdeva is not a Member of Parliament, which may work against him, unless the party sends him to the Rajya Sabha in the near future.