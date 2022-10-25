One Diwali, Bihar Got a Novel Reservation Policy. Can India Think Beyond Mandal?

(This article has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Diwali 2023. It was first published on 25 October 2022.)

It has to be the best Diwali story in a long time.

Standing in the crowd as a lanky youngster, Ramnath Thakur, now JD(U) MP in the Rajya Sabha, says he vividly remembers that Diwali afternoon forty-five years ago, on 26 November 1978 in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where he watched his father, the then Janata Party chief minister in Bihar—Karpuri Thakur, look askance as PM Morarji Desai on the stage railed against reservations.

“Jannayak (as Thakur was to be known later) duly escorted PM Desai back to the airport for Delhi, and drove back straight to Sachivalaya, issued a notification at 8.30 pm for reservation for backwards, 26% for socially and economically backward groups, 12% for Extremely backward classes and 3% for educated women and 3% for poor women.”